Canada's deputy chief public health officer appears in a new educational video series on YouTube.
Dr. Howard Njoo sits down to answer questions about COVID-19 by some of Canada's top YouTube creators in four videos, three of which are now available.
YouTube says the content is a collaboration with the Public Health Agency of Canada.
The company says the series is "an effort to share factual, authoritative information with a younger audience that may not be consuming news via more traditional sources."
Creators in the videos include Simply Nailogical, an Ottawa-based crime statistics analyst for the Canadian government whose YouTube channel features nail art.
Then there are do-it-yourself entrepreneurs The Sorry Girls and Peter McKinnon, a Toronto-based photographer who poses questions to Njoo from his paramedic cousin.
Upcoming participants include Jay Machalani, a bilingual Quebec-based creator and medic for the Canadian Forces who posts on the channel jayaddict.
Njoo speaks with each creator via video conference.
There videos are on a playlist on the Public Health Agency of Canada's YouTube channel called Healthy Canadians.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2020.
