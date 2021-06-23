NEW YORK - Elton John is planning another victory lap in Canada.
The "Rocket Man" will blast through Vancouver and Toronto with two additional stadium dates on his farewell tour.
"Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour" is set for the Rogers Centre on Sept. 7, 2022 and BC Place in Vancouver on Oct. 21, 2022.
The shows are part of a new wave of stadium shows added to John's schedule Wednesday as he charted a resumed tour after the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined his initial run.
He will visit Frankfurt, Germany on May 27, 2022 and will make several stops throughout Europe, including Milan, Liverpool and Paris.
John's North American tour dates will kick off on July 15, 2022, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
He will also perform at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; Soldier Field in Chicago; Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta; Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee; and Minute Maid Park in Houston.
He will wrap the North American trek with two shows at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 19 and 20, 2022.
In 2023, he will play in New Zealand and Australia before wrapping up the tour, which began in 2018.
John is lined up to play a number of smaller, arena shows in parts of Canada in early 2022.
Dates are booked for Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 14 and 15 and the Bell Centre in Montreal on Feb. 18 and 19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 23, 2021.
