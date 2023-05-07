ORILLIA, Ont. - Fans of Gordon Lightfoot are gathering to say one final goodbye to the late folk singer-songwriter in his Orillia, Ont., hometown.
A public visitation is being held for the musician at St. Paul’s United Church, where he sang as a choir boy.
Lightfoot died Monday at age 84 and tributes have been pouring in from around the world ever since.
The performer was known for his poetic and poignant lyrics on songs such as "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" and "If You Could Read My Mind."
After Lightfoot’s death, Orillia residents began placing flowers on two monuments to the singer in the city.
On Saturday, a previously planned concert tribute to his career at the Orillia Opera House became a celebration of his life and career.
Lightfoot's family says messages of condolence can be left at mundellfuneralhome.com, where service details are posted.
A book of condolences can also be signed at Toronto's Massey Hall, a venue where Lightfoot frequently performed throughout his career. It will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Monday, church bells at St. Paul’s are to ring 30 times, 29 for the crew of the Edmund Fitzgerald and once in honour of Lightfoot.
A private funeral is to take place in Orillia where he is to be buried alongside his parents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2023.
