TORONTO - Ten Canadian musicians and bands will compete for the Polaris Music Prize tonight.
The $50,000 award for the year's best Canadian album will be handed out during a concert event held at Toronto's Massey Hall.
Among the contenders is Calgary-raised pop singer-songwriter Leslie Feist, Toronto R&B singer Daniel Caesar and Oji-Cree alternative soul artist Aysanabee.
Other nominees include Haitian-Canadian artist Gayance, Winnipeg's Begonia and Nigerian-Canadian Debby Friday.
Rounding out the list is British Columbia native Dan Mangan, Toronto rock band the Sadies, B.C. hip hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Prince Edward Island indie pop band Alvvays.
The Polaris prize names the best Canadian album of the previous year — irrespective of genre or sales — as chosen by a group of journalists, broadcasters and music bloggers.
Last year, the Polaris went to Congolese-Canadian Pierre Kwenders for his third album "Jose Louis and the Paradox Of Love.''
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.
