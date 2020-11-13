Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg is carving out more of a career in front of the camera these days.
The Toronto-based director of films including "The Fly" and "Eastern Promises" is in a new episode of "Star Trek: Discovery" this week, and will act in the next instalment of the series "Slasher."
AMC Networks' streaming service Shudder says it's teamed up with Canadian production company Shaftesbury on "Slasher: Flesh & Blood."
Production is under way in Ontario on the new season, which follows a wealthy but dysfunctional family as it reunites on a secluded island, where a masked killer is on the loose.
Cronenberg also had a role in the 2017 limited series “Alias Grace” and appeared in the recent films “Disappearance at Clifton Hill” and “Falling."
The eight-episode "Slasher: Flesh & Blood" will arrive on Shudder in Canada following its broadcast on Hollywood Suite in the country next year.
The mystery-horror will also be broadcast and streamed on Shudder in various regions.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2020.
