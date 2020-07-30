The 2020 Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 10-19 with 50 titles, which will screen in a mix of online and physical presentations. Here's the full list:
- "180 Degree Rule" by Farnoosh Samadi (Iran)
- "76 Days" by Hao Wu, Anonymous, and Weixi Chen (United States)
- "Ammonite" by Francis Lee (United Kingdom)
- "Another Round" ("Druk") by Thomas Vinterberg (Denmark)
- "Bandar Band" by Manijeh Hekmat (Iran/Germany)
- "Beans" by Tracey Deer (Canada)
- "Beginning" ("Dasatskisi") by Dea Kulumbegashvili (Georgia/France)
- "The Best is Yet to Come" ("Bu Zhi Bu Xiu") by Wang Jing (China)
- "Bruised" by Halle Berry (U.S.)
- "City Hall" by Frederick Wiseman (U.S.)
- "Concrete Cowboy" by Ricky Staub (U.S.)
- David Byrne's "American Utopia" by Spike Lee (U.S.) (Opening night film)
- "The Disciple" by Chaitanya Tamhane (India)
- "Enemies of the State" by Sonia Kennebeck (U.S.)
- "Falling" by Viggo Mortensen (Canada/U.K.)
- "The Father" by Florian Zeller (U.K./France)
- "Fauna" by Nicolas Pereda (Mexico/Canada)
- "Fireball: Visitors from Darker Worlds" by Werner Herzog, Clive Oppenheimer (U.K./U.S.)
- "Gaza mon amour" by Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser (Palestine/France/Germany/Portugal/Qatar)
- "Get the Hell Out" ("Tao Chu Li Fa Yuan") by I-Fan Wang (Taiwan)
- "Good Joe Bell" by Reinaldo Marcus Green (U.S.)
- "I Care A Lot" by J Blakeson (U.K.)
- "Inconvenient Indian" by Michelle Latimer (Canada)
- "The Inheritance" by Ephraim Asili (U.S.)
- "Lift Like a Girl" ("Ash ya Captain") by Mayye Zayed (Egypt/Germany/Denmark)
- "Limbo" by Ben Sharrock (U.K.)
- "Memory House" ("Casa de Antiguidades") by Joao Paulo Miranda Maria (Brazil/France)
- "MLK/FBI" by Sam Pollard (U.S.)
- "The New Corporation: An Unfortunately Necessary Sequel" by Joel Bakan, Jennifer Abbott (Canada)
- "New Order" ("Nuevo orden") by Michel Franco (Mexico)
- "Night of the Kings" ("La Nuit des rois") by Philippe Lacote (Cote d'Ivoire/France/Canada/Senegal)
- "Nomadland" by Chloe Zhao (U.S.)
- "No Ordinary Man" by Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt (Canada)
- "Notturno" by Gianfranco Rosi (Italy/France/Germany)
- "One Night in Miami" by Regina King (U.S.)
- "Penguin Bloom" by Glendyn Ivin (Australia)
- "Pieces of a Woman" by Kornel Mundruczo (USA/Canada/Hungary)
- "Preparations to Be Together For an Unknown Period of Time" ("Felkeszules meghatarozatlan ideig tarto egyuttletre") by Lili Horvat (Hungary)
- "Quo Vadis, Aida?" by Jasmila Zbanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina/Norway/The Netherlands/Austria/Romania/France/Germany/Poland/Turkey)
- "Shadow In The Cloud" by Roseanne Liang (U.S./New Zealand)
- "Shiva Baby" by Emma Seligman (U.S./Canada)
- "Spring Blossom" by Suzanne Lindon (France)
- "A Suitable Boy" by Mira Nair (U.K./India) (Closing night presentation)
- "Summer of 85" ("Ete 85") by Francois Ozon (France)
- "The Third Day" by Felix Barrett, Dennis Kelly (U.K.)
- "Trickster" by Michelle Latimer (Canada)
- "True Mothers" ("Asa Ga Kuru") by Naomi Kawase (Japan)
- "Under the Open Sky" ("Subarashiki Sekai") by Miwa Nishikawa (Japan)
- "Violation" by Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli (Canada)
- "Wildfire" by Cathy Brady (U.K./Ireland)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 30, 2020.
