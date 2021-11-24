Canada's rock radio pioneer Rosalie Trombley has died.
Her family says in a statement that Trombley died peacefully on Tuesday at age 82.
Known as the "girl with the golden ear," the Windsor, Ont., music programmer was renowned for her impeccable ability to sense a potential hit song — and get it on the airwaves.
She exposed a generation of listeners to the rising stars of Canada's music scene — putting into rotation breakthrough tracks from the Guess Who and Gordon Lightfoot.
Through her southern Ontario radio station, many of the songs found listeners across the border in Detroit, helping them become U.S. hits too.
During Trombley's time at Windsor's CKLW-AM radio from 1967 to 1984, she supported an array of songs-turned-hits, including Paul Anka's "You're Having My Baby" and Bachman Turner Overdrive's "Taking Care of Business."
Her influence led Bob Seger to write the tongue-in-cheek tribute song "Rosalie," in which he proclaimed: "She's got the power."
Trombley's contributions to Canada's music scene were recognized at the 2016 Juno Awards where she was given the Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.
