TORONTO - Fans of late Canadian music legend Gord Downie will get a behind-the-scenes look at his first solo project with an expanded 20th anniversary re-release of "Coke Machine Glow."
Downie put out the record and accompanying book of poetry in 2001 in between albums with the Tragically Hip.
Two decades later, Arts & Crafts Productions is releasing the special edition "Coke Machine Glow: Songwriters' Cabal," featuring the original two-disc set and a bonus record of 12 unreleased demos, alternate versions and outtakes.
At the same time, Penguin Random House Canada has assembled a star-studded cast to recite Downie's poetry in a new audiobook.
Readers include actor Dan Aykroyd, sportscaster Ron MacLean, singer-songwriter Sarah Harmer and "The Kids in the Hall" member Bruce McCulloch.
The 28-song album, audiobook and a songbook will be available Aug. 27.
Fans can pre-order the commemorative collection now and 2,000 copies of a limited-edition vinyl are expected to ship Nov. 15.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.
