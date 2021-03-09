Here's a look at the Juno Awards nominees in some of the key categories:
SINGLE OF THE YEAR
“Drink About Me” – Brett Kissel
“If the World Was Ending (feat. Julia Michaels)” – JP Saxe
“Intentions (feat. Quavo)” – Justin Bieber
“Kissing Other People” – Lennon Stella
“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“You” – Ali Gatie
“Courage” – Celine Dion
“Changes” – Justin Bieber
“Thanks for the Dance” – Leonard Cohen
“After Hours” – The Weeknd
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Ali Gatie
Celine Dion
Jessie Reyez
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Powfu
Ryland James
Tate McRae
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Arkells
Half Moon Run
Loud Luxury
The Glorious Sons
The Reklaws
JUNO FAN CHOICE (to be determined by online vote during broadcast)
Ali Gatie
Curtis Waters
JP Saxe
Justin Bieber
Lennon Stella
Les Cowboys Fringants
Nav
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Weeknd
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.
