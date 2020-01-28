Here's a look at the Juno Awards nominees in some of the key categories:

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Out Of Love" — Alessia Cara

"Sweet Little Lies" — bülow

"La Di Da" — Lennon Stella

"Hang Ups" — Scott Helman

"Señorita" — Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

"The Pains Of Growing" — Alessia Cara Universal

"INSCAPE" — Alexandra Stréliski

"Shine A Light" — Bryan Adams

"love" — Michael Bublé

"Bad Habits" — NAV

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alessia Cara

Bryan Adams

Jessie Reyez

Shawn Mendes

Tory Lanez

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Alexandra Stréliski

Ali Gatie

bbno$

Lennon Stella

Tenille Townes

GROUP OF THE YEAR

88Glam

Elijah Woods x Jamie Fine Big

Loud Luxury

The Reklaws

Walk Off the Earth

JUNO FAN CHOICE (to be determined by audience vote during broadcast)

Alessia Cara

Ali Gatie

Avril Lavigne

bbno$

Justin Bieber

Loud Luxury

NAV

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Tory Lanez

CANADIAN MUSIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEE

Jann Arden

