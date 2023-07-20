TORONTO - Ginella Massa says she is not returning this fall as host of CBC News Network's weeknight show "Canada Tonight with Ginella Massa."
Massa says that after nine months of maternity leave she has decided to pursue personal projects and build her brand through media consulting, partnerships and public speaking engagements.
Massa announced her plans on her social media accounts, explaining that giving birth has been "transformative" and made her contemplate what success means to her.
Massa says it's been "an honour" to be the first woman in a hijab to host a national newscast in Canada, and hopes her mainstream success will inspire other Muslim women.
The news veteran also said she's joining Toronto Metropolitan University as a part-time journalism instructor.
Before joining CBC, Massa worked as a journalist for CityNews in Toronto and CTV News in Kitchener, Ont. She was named the host of her own CBC show in 2020.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2023.
