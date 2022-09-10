TORONTO - Sara Quin of pop duo Tegan and Sara says among the many new TV and music projects on her plate, she's most excited about a very different responsibility: the role of being a queer parent.
The Canadian musician, one half of the Calgary-raised twin sisters, became a mom in June when her partner gave birth to a baby boy.
In an interview with The Canadian Press, she described her path to parenthood as a difficult four-year fertility journey that was stalled by clinic closures due to the pandemic and other hurdles.
Sara Quin says she "absolutely loves" being new mom, although she's grappling with how much to discuss in public.
So far, she's decided to keep her baby's name under wraps and hid his face in photos on social media, but she says she also feels an urge to share her experiences to create more visibility for people like her.
Tegan and Sara are at the Toronto International Film Festival with episodes of "High School," a television drama based on their 2019 memoir of the same name.
"There are queer stories about pregnancy ... but I didn’t go through that," Sara Quin said.
"I have my own experience that I’m interested in sharing with people."
"I'm so excited to be a queer parent," she added.
All eight episodes of "High School," which is set in the '90s, will debut on Prime Video in Canada on Oct. 28. TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland play teenage versions of the sisters.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.
