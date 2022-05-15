TORONTO - Simu Liu opened the Juno Awards with a showcase of his many skills, from superhero to viral dancer and unwavering Canadian.
The "Shang-Chi" star kicked off Canada's biggest night in music with a nod to his Marvel persona before launching into his own version of Molson's famous "I Am Canadian" pledge.
"I grew up on ketchup chips, roti and Jamaican beef patties," he told the crowd at Toronto's Budweiser Stage. "By the way, it's pronounced ‘bubble tea,’ not ‘boba'."
Liu also used the opportunity to get a bit more political: "Canada is a place where the government is also our drug dealer; and we're into snowboarding not waterboarding; and where a woman always has the right to choose."
A few moments later, he joined TikTok star Tesher to perform the viral dance of "Jalebi Baby."
Early winners included Haviah Mighty who became the first woman to receive the rap album or EP of the year for “Stock Exchange.”
"This one is for women in hip hop," she said.
The Junos have a stacked lineup of Canadian musicians slated for the first in-person show since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.
Performances include Arcade Fire, Avril Lavigne and leading six-time nominee Charlotte Cardin.
It's a first for many of this year's nominees, including Vancouver pop singer Jessia, whose four nominations this year included breakthrough artist.
"The Junos have been a dream of mine since I was a little girl," she shared on the red carpet, adding that she'd always hoped to one day attend the big show.
"I'm really trying to take this moment in and look around and be like, 'You're here, you did this.' The little girl inside of me would be high-fiving her a lot."
Most of the Junos were handed out Saturday night at an industry event where Montreal singer Charlotte Cardin emerged the big winner with three awards, including artist of the year and single of the year.
Toronto pop artist the Weeknd followed behind with two wins, including contemporary R&B recording for his single "Take My Breath."
-With files from Sadaf Ahsan
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2022.
Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version stated Jessia was still up for one award going into Sunday's broadcast. In fact, she was up for two awards on the broadcast.
