TORONTO - Justin Bieber says he's postponing two Toronto concert dates this week as he deals with a persistent illness.
The Stratford, Ont.-raised pop star was set to play Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his Justice world tour.
In a post on his Instagram stories, Bieber expressed regret over the decision, saying that while he's "done everything to get better" his "sickness is getting worse."
He did not provide any further details about the illness but said a doctor has ordered him to sit these shows out so he can rest.
The website for Scotiabank Arena confirmed the postponement, while a representative for Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment did not immediately provide comment.
It's the latest setback for Bieber's Toronto dates which were already delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally he was scheduled to play the city in 2020 as part of The Changes Tour, which revolved around an album he released that year.
Then those dates were pushed into 2021 before they were bumped a second time into 2022. He played one of three Toronto shows in March with plans to return on June 7 and 8.
"Can't believe I'm saying this. I've done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse," he wrote on Instagram.
"My heart breaks that I will have to postpone these next few shows (doctor's orders). To all my people love you so much and I'm gonna rest and get better!"
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2022.
