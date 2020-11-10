Another bestselling thriller by Canadian author Linwood Barclay is about to get the Hollywood treatment.
Barclay's 2019 book "Fear the Worst," about a divorced father searching for his missing teenage daughter, is set to star Jason Priestley, who will also executive produce the project.
The deal was announced in a release Tuesday by Ryan Reynolds' film and television production company, Reynolds Entertainment, and Marina Cordoni Entertainment, which inked the deal.
Toronto-based Barclay is a prolific writer, with several books that have been adapted for the big and small screens in the past.
That includes his 2011 thriller "The Accident," now also a six-part television series in France, and the novel "Never Saw it Coming" which was adapted into a 2017 film directed by Gail Harvey.
Barclay will pen the screenplay for "Fear the Worst."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.