The Canadian Screen Awards celebrated the best in homegrown film Thursday night. A look at some of the winners:

Best motion picture — "Brother"

Achievement in direction — Clement Virgo, "Brother"

Performance in a leading role — Lamar Johnson, "Brother"

Performance in a supporting role — Aaron Pierre, "Brother"

Adapted screenplay — Clement Virgo, "Brother"

Original screenplay — Anthony Shim, "Riceboy Sleeps"

Achievement in Cinematography — Sara Mishara, "Viking"

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2023.

