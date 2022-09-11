A list of the top winners at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards broadcast on Sunday night:
Entertainer of the Year: Tenille Townes
Album of the Year: “Masquerades” – Tenille Townes
Fan Choice: Dallas Smith
Artist of the Year: Tenille Townes
Group or Duo of the Year: The Reklaws
Male Artist of the Year: Dallas Smith
Rising Star: Andrew Hyatt
Single of the Year: “Girl Who Didn’t Care” – Tenille Townes
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.