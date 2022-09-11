A list of the top winners at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards broadcast on Sunday night:

Entertainer of the Year: Tenille Townes

Album of the Year: “Masquerades” – Tenille Townes

Fan Choice: Dallas Smith

Artist of the Year: Tenille Townes

Group or Duo of the Year: The Reklaws

Male Artist of the Year: Dallas Smith

Rising Star: Andrew Hyatt

Single of the Year: “Girl Who Didn’t Care” – Tenille Townes

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.