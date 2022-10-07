NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets drew their most average viewers on SNY since 2008 as the team returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Mets averaged 299,246 viewers this season, up 45% from last year's 207,028, the network said Friday.
Only two of the Mets' 17 seasons on SNY had higher averages, 314,171 in 2007 and 312,222 in 2008.
