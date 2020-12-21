TORONTO - Michelle Latimer says she's resigning from the second season of CBC's Indigenous TV series "Trickster" where she served as co-creator and director.
The Thunder Bay, Ont.-raised filmmaker says it's "with a heavy heart" she's leaving the production after seeking advice over concerns that have been raised about her Indigenous ancestry.
Latimer posted a message on Facebook saying, "I have listened to my community and feel that stepping away from the production is the appropriate course of action."
She continued that she stands by "who I am and my family's history, but I also understand what is being asked of me," which she says includes being "accountable to the community and my fellow artists."
Last week, a CBC investigation week challenged her claims of being from Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation in Quebec.
Latimer initially responded on Thursday saying she "made a mistake in naming Kitigan Zibi as my family’s community before doing the work to formally verify this linkage."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2020.
