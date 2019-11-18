TORONTO - Ian Williams has won the $100,000 Scotiabank Giller Prize for his debut novel "Reproduction."
The sprawling tale traces the ties that bind a cross-cultural chosen family in Williams' hometown of Brampton, Ont.
Jury members praised Williams for his "masterful unfolding of unexpected connections and collisions between and across lives otherwise separated by race, class, gender and geography."
Williams is also a Griffin Poetry Prize trustee and creative writing professor at the University of British Columbia.
The Vancouver-based writer beat out titles by David Bezmozgis, Michael Crummey, Megan Gail Coles, Alix Ohlin and Steven Price.
The Giller awards $100,000 annually to the author of the best Canadian novel or short-story collection published in English, and $10,000 to each of the finalists.
More to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.