TORONTO - The 2021 Juno Awards are moving to May to mark their 50th anniversary.
Organizers behind Canada's biggest night in music say the celebration is being pushed to a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The televised show will take place on May 16, 2021, about a month and a half after its original planned date in March.
Allan Reid, head of the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, says the plan will allow for "unique outdoor programming."
More coming.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.