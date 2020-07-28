TORONTO - "Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara have each been nominated for an Emmy Award for their leading roles in the comedy series.
More coming.
TORONTO - "Schitt's Creek" stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara have each been nominated for an Emmy Award for their leading roles in the comedy series.
More coming.
The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.