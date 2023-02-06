North Vancouver native Tobias Jesso Jr. emerged a double Grammy winner on Sunday night as he was recognized for his role as a songwriter on Harry Styles' newest album.
Styles' "Harry's House" was named album of the year, which meant Jesso Jr. was recognized for co-writing the track "Boyfriends."
Earlier in the night, Jesso Jr. secured his first career Grammy as the inaugural songwriter of the year, non-classical winner.
Other big Canadian winners of the night included Toronto's Drake for best melodic rap performance.
Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé pocketed the award for best traditional pop vocal album.
And Montreal conductor and pianist Yannick Nézet-Séguin scored two Grammys for his classical works in best opera recording and best classical solo vocal album.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.
