OTTAWA - Organizers of the RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa are cancelling the summer festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive director Mark Monahan confirmed the decision today in a statement on the event website.
One of the city's largest cultural events, the 27th edition of the festival was set for July 9-19 at LeBreton Flats Park.
This year's lineup included artists Rage Against the Machine, Alanis Morissette, The National and July Talk among others.
Monahan says all ticket purchasers will be entitled to a full refund.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2020.
