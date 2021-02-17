Creative Canadians of all ages are now eligible to compete for a $100,000 prize for emerging artists.
The Sobey Art Award is lifting its age limit on contenders for the 2021 contest.
The annual award was previously limited to artists aged 40 and under.
Organizers plan to hold an in-person exhibition of the finalists' work at the National Gallery of Canada this fall after the annual show was cancelled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jurors select the grand prize winner from a short list of five artists, with the runners-up each taking home $25,000.
Organizers have upped the cash prize for the 20 remaining longlisted artists from $2,000 to $10,000.
Jointly administered by the Sobey Art Foundation and the National Gallery, the Sobey Art Award celebrates emerging talent in the contemporary visual arts. Nominations are open until March 19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2021.
