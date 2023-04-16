TORONTO - A Canadian Screen Awards special that replaced a live show took on a patriotic tone Sunday night, promoting the work of this country's film and TV creatives and celebrities.
The pre-taped hour-long special hosted by comedian Samantha Bee featured speeches from top award winners crowned over the past week, and interviews with special honourees including actors Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O'Hara and Simu Liu.
The only award revealed during the special that wasn't previously announced was the Cogeco Fund audience choice prize, which went to Citytv's "Hudson and Rex."
The broadcast replaced the pre-pandemic tradition of a live two-hour variety show that handed out hardware to marquee film and television winners in a single night.
Organizers have said they hope the new format will appeal to more viewers.
Top winners over the past Canadian Screen Week include Clement Virgo’s drama “Brother” with a record 12 film awards including best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay.
A gala on Friday named CBC’s “The Porter” best drama with 12 prizes overall and CBC’s “Sort Of” best comedy, with seven awards.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.