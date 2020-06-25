Quebec author Stephane Larue is the winner of this year's Amazon Canada First Novel Award.
Larue was awarded the $60,000 honour Thursday for "The Dishwasher," published by Biblioasis.
Translated into English by Pablo Strauss, the book offers a class-conscious portrayal of Montreal's fine-dining scene.
Larue beat out fellow first-time novelists Andrew David MacDonald, Nazanine Hozar, James Gregor, Victoria Hetherington and Nancy Jo Cullen.
Each of the runners-up receives $6,000.
Established in 1976, previous winners of the First Novel Award include Michael Ondaatje, W.P. Kinsella, Nino Ricci, David Bezmozgis, Andre Alexis and Madeleine Thien.
The prize is co-presented by Amazon and the Walrus Foundation.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2020.
