TORONTO - Randy Bachman says he's postponing his upcoming spring concert tour after "a series of health challenges."
The former Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive member was set to play dates in Saskachewan, Alberta and Ontario in late April and May.
But in a statement on Facebook, Bachman says the past six months have been the hardest of his life and while his "heart, soul and mind" are "fantastic," he is unable to perform.
His post did not specify his health issues and Bachman's manager declined to offer further details.
Bachman says tickets for the tour will be honoured for the as-yet-announced rescheduled shows or can be refunded.
In July, Bachman is set to reunite with his former Guess Who bandmate Burton Cummings for a number of shows.
Bachman has disclosed some health issues in the past, notably a weight gain that led him to undergo gastric bypass surgery in November 2001.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.