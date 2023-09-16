HAMILTON - Rising country singer Josh Ross emerged as one of the early winners at the CCMA Awards picking up the prize for breakthrough artist.
The Burlington, Ont. singer-songwriter, whose hit single "Trouble" helped catapult him to fame, is the leading six-time nominee at this year's awards show put on by the Canadian Country Music Association.
His other nods include single of the year for "On a Different Night," one of the categories set to be awarded on the live broadcast. The show airs on CTV from Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre.
Sibling duo the Reklaws kicked off the night as hosts of the CCMA Awards and challenged viewers to a drinking game for the duration of the night.
“Any time you hear the word beer take a big ol’ sip, because all you country fans want to hear is songs about beer," said Jenna Walker, who alongside her brother sings the sudsy hits "11 Beers" and "Can't Help Myself."
The Reklaws then jumped into a performance of a song about beer written specifically for the show.
Dallas Smith gave viewers another opportunity to chug when he performed his track "Singing in a Beer" a few minutes later.
James Barker Band of Woodville, Ont., were also among the early winners, taking home the prize the best group or duo, while Jade Eagleson won best male artist.
Breakthrough winner Ross is also lined up as one of the performers, joining a list that includes U.S. country singer Sam Hunt, Brett Kissel, Matt Lang and the James Barker Band.
A few duets are also in store, including singer Tenille Townes who joins the "Drops of Jupiter" band Train to perform their new song together, and pop vocalist Tyler Shaw who sings alongside country newcomer Sacha.
Many of the country music awards were handed out at a gala dinner on Friday.
Smith holds five nods this year, among them entertainer of the year and fans' choice award, while Townes is in the running for female artist and songwriter of the year.
Shania Twain is up for entertainer of the year and female artist of the year, while Orville Peck is vying for breakthrough artist.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.
