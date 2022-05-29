Here's a look at the life and career of Ronnie Hawkins, who died Sunday at age 87:
— Born in Huntsville, Ark., on Jan. 10, 1935.
— Influenced careers and lives of countless musicians including Robbie Robertson and other members of the Band, John Lennon, Kris Kristofferson, and Beverly D'Angelo.
— Recorded over 25 albums including "The Hawk and Rock," recorded live in London, England in 1982.
— Awards include a Juno for best country male vocalist in 1982.
— Hosted a number of television shows including "Honky Tonk" in the early 1980s.
— Acting credits include "Heaven's Gate" and the Bob Dylan-produced pseudo-documentary "Renaldo and Clara," in which Hawkins played the part of Dylan.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2022.
