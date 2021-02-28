Schitt's Creek has nabbed two Golden Globes.
The Canadian sitcom won best television series in a musical or comedy, and Catherine O'Hara took home best television actress in a musical or comedy.
The series was nominated for three other awards, but ultimately lost out.
Eugene and Dan Levy, the show's father-son creator duo, were nominated for best television actor in a musical or comedy and best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or motion picture for TV, respectively.
Annie Murphy had been nominated for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or motion picture for TV.
Schitt's Creek wrapped up its six-season run last year, when it swept the Emmy's, winning all seven major comedy awards.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.