TORONTO - Canadian TV's foremost sex guru Sue Johanson has died at age 93.
Director Lisa Rideout, who made a documentary last year about Johanson, confirmed the news.
Johanson, a nurse, made her name in Canada and the United States by talking about sex on the radio and TV.
She got her start setting up a birth control clinic at a Toronto high school in 1970.
She then started travelling to schools across Ontario to offer sex education, and her radio show hit Toronto airwaves a decade later.
Johanson's straight talk about sex earned her call-in advice shows a loyal following, first on the radio and later on both Canadian and American TV.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.
