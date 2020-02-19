TORONTO - Pop-rock hitmaker Kim Mitchell will be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Hall of Fame organizers say they will salute the "Patio Lanterns" crooner at a Canadian Music Week gala where activist and musician Buffy Sainte-Marie will also get an award.
Friend and musician Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies will join Mitchell to perform on stage.
The induction will take place May 21 at CMW's industry awards in Toronto, where Sainte-Marie is set to receive the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award.
CMW says Sainte-Marie earns the honour for nearly 60 years of music, art, philanthropy and social activism.
Her lifetime of achievements include the anti-war anthem "Universal Soldier," Oscar-winning song "Up Where We Belong," indelible years on "Sesame Street" and her advocacy for Indigenous students and culture.
Mitchell will be honoured for his days as frontman of the rock band Max Webster, and a subsequent hit-laden solo career that churned out '80s radio favourites including "Go For Soda," "Patio Lanterns," and "Easy To Tame."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2020.
