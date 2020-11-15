NEW YORK - A New York man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked assault against Rick Moranis last month. New York City police said 35-year-old Marquis Ventura was arrested Saturday afternoon. The 67-year-old Moranis is known for his roles in movies such as “Ghostbusters,” “Spaceballs” and “Honey I Shrunk the Kids.” He was walking on a sidewalk near Central Park on the morning of Oct. 1 when he was attacked. Video released by police showed a man wearing a black “I (heart) NY” sweatshirt hit Moranis and knock him to the ground. It wasn’t known if Ventura had retained an attorney who could comment.
Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis
Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis
Most Popular
Articles
- Thunder Bay area sees big jump in COVID-19 cases
- Virus cases continue to grow
- 2021 Scotties in Thunder Bay slipping away
- Frustration mounts over pipe leaks
- New rivalry hits SIJHL
- Drivers, passengers stay put for flu-shot
- Leaky Pipe group encouraged to consider lawsuit
- Drug charge laid after possible fatal overdose
- Gravelle intends to run for re-election
- Clothesline remains popular place in winter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Suspect arrested in attack on actor Rick Moranis
- Pressure mounts on Peru's president after 2 die in protests
- Trump supporters morning protests turn into violent clashes
- Hurricane Iota heads for battered Honduras, Nicaragua
- Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise
- Corey Conners hits record breaking 7-under 65 at Masters, Mike Weir makes cut
- QMJHL Roundup: Beaucage scores four goals in 5-4 OT Rouyn-Noranda win over Val D'or
- Peel Region pledges fines for businesses who violate public health rules
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
featured
The Interstellar Outdoor Cinema has set up shop temporarily in the north parking lot of the Intercity Shopping Centre. Scores of cars lined up at dusk Wednesday night for the Reel Paddling Film Festival, sponsored by Wilderness Supply Thunder Bay. This evening, the big screen will show a con…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.