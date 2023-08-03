TORONTO - Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will make its way to Canada next year with six nights booked at Toronto's Rogers Centre.
The singer-songwriter announced on Thursday that she will perform Nov. 14 to 16, and Nov. 21 to 23, 2024 — the only Canadian city with stops on her schedule.
Rogers Communications, which is a presenting sponsor, says the "Cruel Summer" singer is the first artist to perform six nights at the stadium in a single tour.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 9, with verified fan registration open now through Saturday.
Minutes after the announcement went live, Ticketmaster reported "heavy traffic" on their Verified Fan webpage, which the platform says is meant as a protective measure against online scalper bots.
Swift began her tour earlier this year, performing songs from her chart-topping career against the backdrop of an elaborate stage design for each album.
Demand for tickets has led to outages on Ticketmaster and led to significant spikes in tourism in the markets she visits.
When an earlier tour date announcement didn't include any Canadian dates, many Swifties expressed their outage online leading some observers to wonder why the performer would skip over the country when she hadn't performed here since 2018.
Swift’s perceived snub even reached the House of Commons, with a Conservative MP saying he would file an “official” grievance “on behalf of all Swifties," while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a plea on social media for the singer to come to Canada.
Rogers says they helped arrange the Toronto stop.
"We’ve been working on this for weeks and we’re thrilled to bring her tour to Canada," said Terrie Tweddle, chief brand and communications officer at Rogers Communications, in a statement.
The hitmaker is set to wrap the U.S. leg of her tour next week with six shows in Los Angeles, after which she heads abroad.
As part of Thursday's announcement, Swift also announced dates in Miami, New Orleans, and Indianapolis.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
