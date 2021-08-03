Movies US charts:

1. F9: The Fast Saga

2. A Quiet Place Part II

3. Wrath of Man

4. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

5. Nobody

6. Peter Rabbit 2

7. The Paper Tigers

8. Midnight at the Switchgrass

9. Ride The Eagle

10. The Forever Purge

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Werewolves Within

2. Settlers

3. Till Death

4. Zola

5. Resurgence

6. Enemies of the State

7. The Marksman (2021)

8. Sublet

9. The Dry

10. Promising Young Woman

