Movies US charts:
1. Wonder Woman 1984
2. Synchronic
3. Promising Young Woman
4. City of Lies
5. News of the World
6. Raya and the Last Dragon
7. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
8. The Vault
9. The Illusionist
10. The Croods: A New Age
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Promising Young Woman
2. Shiva Baby
3. Minari
4. The Father
5. Willy’s Wonderland
6. My Salinger Year
7. Moffie
8. Our Friend
9. Six Minutes to Midnight
10. Roe V. Wade
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.