Movies US charts:
1. Promising Young Woman
2. Wonder Woman 1984
3. The Croods: A New Age
4. SAS: Red Notice
5. Minari
6. Monster Hunter
7. Fury
8. Jumanji
9. Crisis
10. A League of Their Own
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy
2. The Independents
3. Rad
4. Paper Towns
5. Calvary
6. The Fault In Our Stars
7. Fisherman’s Friends
8. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
9. I Origins
10. The Holy Mountain
