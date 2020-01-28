iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Joker
2. Zombieland: Double Tap
3. Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
4. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
5. Parasite
6. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot
7. Gemini Man
8. Doctor Sleep
9. Hustlers
10. The Addams Family (2019)
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:
1. David Crosby: Remember My Name
2. Freaks
3. The Lighthouse (2019)
4. The Farewell
5. Code 8
6. Call Me By Your Name
7. Waves
8. Midsommar
9. The Last Black Man in San Francisco
10. John Henry
