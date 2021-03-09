TORONTO - The Weeknd has picked up a leading six nominations at this year's Juno Awards just a few months after he was shut out of the Grammys.
The Toronto-raised singer is in the running for some of the biggest categories at the annual celebration of Canadian music, including artist of the year, single of the year for his chart-topping hit “Blinding Lights" and album of the year with “After Hours."
He's also nominated for the Juno songwriter award, contemporary R&B recording of the year and fan choice, which is voted on by viewers.
It's another stunning chapter for the singer, born Abel Tesfaye, who recently performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, and just this week saw his single "Blinding Lights" spend a full 52 weeks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the first time a song has ever achieved this feat. It comes after the singer criticized Grammy organizers as being "corrupt" for shutting him out of the nominations at the prestigious Los Angeles awards show.
Other major Juno contenders this year include Toronto pop singer/songwriter JP Saxe, whose breakout duet “If the World Was Ending” with Julia Michaels became a pandemic hit. He picked up five nominations.
Fellow five-time nominees this year are international pop superstar Justin Bieber and Jessie Reyez, once the 2018 Juno winner for breakthrough artist.
She's now contending for categories that include both artist and songwriter of the year awards.
In an online press conference shortly after the nominations were announced, Reyez said the latest Junos moment allowed her to reflect on the impact her Colombian parents made on her life when they immigrated to Canada before she was born.
"I’ve always said how much I love being from Toronto, how much I love being Canadian," she said.
"I love that my parents chose to come here. The experience of getting this sort of recognition is almost like feeling like I’m getting that love back."
“It’s affirmation that my roots are thick at home," she added.
The Junos will broadcast from Toronto with a 50th anniversary awards show on May 16.
Single of the year nominees include the Weeknd and JP Saxe’s tracks, as well as “Drink About Me” from Flat Lake, Alta. country singer Brett Kissel, and “Intentions” by Justin Bieber and Quavo. Rounding out the category is “Kissing Other People” by Oshawa, Ont.-raised singer and former “Nashville” TV star Lennon Stella.
The Weeknd's chart-topping "After Hours" turned up in the album of the year category alongside Ali Gatie's full-length debut "You," Celine Dion's "Courage," Justin Bieber's "Changes" and Leonard Cohen's posthumous release "Thanks for the Dance."
The Junos organizers also plan to belatedly induct Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame after her original induction was sidelined when last year's in-person awards show was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Putting Arden's induction off a year will allow them to usher her into the echelons of Canada's music elite live from Calgary's National Music Centre during the May broadcast.
Other changes are being introduced as part of the Junos anniversary, including three new looks for the award statuette inspired by designer Shirley Elford's human-shaped molten-glass award, first handed out in 2000.
A gold Juno will be given to Juno Award winners, while a silver version is for recipients of a special Juno prize, and a gold and silver variation goes to Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021.
