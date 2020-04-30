The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide during a 90 day window.. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 30th, 2020:
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
1. 1. Elton John; $3,545,127; $126.20.
2. Celine Dion; $2,469,374; $168.38.
3. Tool; $1,507,331; $101.06.
4. Marc Anthony; $1,035,780; $110.90.
5. Blake Shelton; $902,218; $80.11.
6. The Lumineers; $782,878; $57.74.
7. André Rieu; $687,928; $88.75.
8. Jerry Seinfeld; $666,763; $115.25.
9. Five Finger Death Punch; $497,574; $60.68.
10. Jo Koy; $379,146; $59.47.
11. Gabriel Iglesias; $358,913; $56.75.
12. “Das Grosse Schlagerfest” / Florian Silbereisen; $351,189; $65.36.
13. Jeff Dunham; $323,386; $51.77.
14. Little Big Town; $315,952; $75.98.
15. The Kelly Family; $297,589; $59.37.
16. Silbermond; $248,959; $45.60.
17. “Hits Deep Tour” / TobyMac; $243,502; $36.15.
18. Jim Gaffigan; $243,377; $50.52.
19. MercyMe; $240,712; $45.15.
20. Brantley Gilbert; $233,493; $49.11.
