TORONTO - Canadian actor Stephen Amell is seeking to clarify his stance on the Hollywood strike after previous comments suggested he wasn't in favour of it.
In an Instagram post, Toronto-born Amell said his support of the actors' union is in fact "unconditional" and he stands with the labour action, which has shut down many film and TV productions.
When interviewed at a GalaxyCon event in North Carolina last weekend, the star of superhero series "Arrow" called the strike a "reductive negotiating tactic."
Amell said he understands the issue is complex and emphasized that the action remains "emotionally frustrating" for all those involved.
The former wrestler who now stars on wrestling drama "Heels" says he has "no clue" what he meant when he called the strike "myopic."
He notes it was likely an inarticulate way to express disappointment that he can't celebrate the Starz show's season 2 launch with the cast and crew.
Amell's representatives did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists went on strike in July seeking better compensation from the studios, joining the Writers Guild of America who have been on strike since May.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2023.
