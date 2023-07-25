TORONTO - This year's Toronto International Festival of Authors will spotlight Arabic writers, with an appearance from Tunisian novelist Kamel Riahi.
Organizers of the annual celebration of storytelling announced its lineup of events on Tuesday, with "Taking Flight -- Dreams of Democracy" among the new programming.
Riahi's latest book, "Tunisian Frankenstein," an essay collection about the country's president, was banned by the Tunisian government, causing him to flee to Canada.
Also on the agenda is the launch of renowned author Michael Crummey's new novel, "The Adversary," which is set for release in late September.
The event is described as a "literary kitchen party" and features Crummey in conversation with former CBC "As It Happens" host Carol Off.
Longtime favourite events are also set to return, including PEN Canada's annual Graeme Gibson Talk and the Toronto Poetry Project.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2023.
