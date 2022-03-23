TORONTO - The Toronto Symphony Orchestra says it's drawing from its century-long history for its first full season of concerts in more than two years.
The orchestra unveiled its 2022-2023 slate on Wednesday marking the institution's 100th anniversary.
The season is scheduled to kick off with a free public concert on Sept. 24 celebrating the Toronto community and the return of communal cultural experiences as COVID-19 restrictions ease.
Other highlights include famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma's 50th concert with the Toronto symphony at a November gala event, where he is set to be joined by Indigenous singer, composer and activist Jeremy Dutcher.
The orchestra is also expected to return to its original stage with a performance at the recently renovated Massey Hall in February 2023.
Among the guest artists set to take the spotlight are French-Canadian cellist Jean-Guihen Queyras and internationally renowned pianist Yuja Wang.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2022.
