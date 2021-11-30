Movies US charts:
1. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
2. No Time to Die
3. Free Guy
4. Spencer
5. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
6. Old Henry
7. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
8. Jungle Cruise
9. Planes, Trains and Automobiles
10. Elf (2003)
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. Old Henry
2. The Green Knight
3. Black Friday
4. The Lost Leonardo
5. Copshop
6. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road
7. Cruel Intentions
8. God’s Not Dead: We the People
9. The Grand Budapest Hotel
10. Zola
