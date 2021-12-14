Movies US charts:
1. No Time to Die
2. Illumination Presents: Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
3. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
4. The Last Duel
5. The Hating Game
6. Venom: Let There Be Carnage
7. Dune
8. Free Guy
9. Elf (2003)
10. Love Actually
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. The Hating Game
2. Old Henry
3. Copshop
4. 2018: The Ultimate Test
5. The Green Knight
6. Agnes
7. The Lost Leonardo
8. Lamb
9. The Last Son
10. American Psycho (Uncut Version)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.