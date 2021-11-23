Movies US charts:

1. No Time to Die

2. Free Guy

3. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

4. Old Henry

5. F9: The Fast Saga

6. Jungle Cruise

7. Apex

8. Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9. Ride The Eagle

10. Stillwater

Movies US charts - Independent:

1. Old Henry

2. The Lost Leonardo

3. The Grand Budapest Hotel

4. The Green Knight

5. The Beta Test

6. Night Raiders

7. Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road

8. Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time

9. One Shot

10. The Feast

