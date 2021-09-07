Movies US charts:
1. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
2. The Boss Baby: Family Business
3. Jungle Cruise
4. Wrath of Man
5. No Man of God
6. Respect
7. Stillwater
8. Don’t Breathe 2
9. A Quiet Place Part II
10. 12 Mighty Orphans
Movies US charts - Independent:
1. No Man of God
2. The Green Knight
3. The Truffle Hunters
4. Attention Attention
5. We Need to Do Something
6. Restrepo
7. The Informer
8. Zola
9. The Place Beyond the Pines
10. Minari
