VENICE, Italy - A tribute to late Quebec filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée and a dramedy about a reluctant vampire are among the Canadian highlights set for a sidebar to the Venice Film Festival.
The Giornate degli Autori revealed its lineup of 10 films in competition, which include the world premiere of Montreal filmmaker Ariane Louis-Seize’s offbeat debut feature.
Louis-Seize co-writes and directs the francophone “Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person,” about a young vampire averse to killing humans.
The Italian showcase will also hold a daylong event devoted to Vallée and the cinema of Québec, featuring a restored 4K version of his 2005 coming-of-age drama, “C.R.A.Z.Y.”
Vallée died suddenly over the 2021 Christmas holiday at his cottage east of Quebec City. A coroner concluded the “Dallas Buyers Club” director died of coronary artery disease and an irregular heartbeat. He was 58.
The Giornate degli Autori runs Aug. 30 to Sept. 9, concurrently with the Venice Film Festival, where Bertrand Bonello’s France/Canada co-production “The Beast” is among the films in competition.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.