TORONTO - Glass Tiger, Loverboy and 11 more of the country's most influential rock acts are being added to Canada's Walk of Fame in a "mega-induction" ceremony set for September.
Organizers say the event dubbed Canada's Rock of Fame will toast homegrown rock royalty from the 1970s and 1980s in an evening of live performances and a reflection on a golden era of rock music.
Among the other acts being honoured are April Wine, Chilliwack, Platinum Blonde, Rough Trade and Trooper.
Rounding out the group are Lee Aaron, Lighthouse, Max Webster, the Parachute Club, Prism and Michel Pagliaro.
Performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks for a ceremony set for Toronto's Massey Hall on Sept. 28.
Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.
